Brixey & Meyer Capital Acquire 3 Sigma

Brixey & Meyer Capital recently announced it has acquired 3 Sigma. Founded in 1980, 3 Sigma is based in Troy, Ohio, and has approximately 80 full-time employees. Tony Rowley will reportedly remain as president of the company.

"3 Sigma has built a strong reputation to serve customers large and small in some of the most complex adhesive applications," said David Brixey, managing director of Brixey & Meyer Capital. "The capabilities the company has developed is a true testament to the 3 Sigma's leadership, workforce and their collective passion for the business to grow and succeed."

"When evaluating a buyer and future partner for the company, we searched for a group that was more than just a financial partner," said Rowley. "We felt like we achieved just that by partnering with Brixey & Meyer Capital. What set them apart was their focus on people, their investment philosophy, and the resources they are able to bring to bear to achieve our aggressive growth goals."

