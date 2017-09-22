Pilot Chemical Marks 65 Years

Pilot Chemical Co. recently announced it has celebrated its 65th anniversary on September 19. The company was founded on that date in 1952 in Santa Fe Springs, Calif., by John Morrisroe, who began the company with his patent for a process called ice-cold sulfonation, which reportedly resulted in higher-quality products.

From Santa Fe Springs, the company first expanded to Lockland, Ohio, in 1963; then to Avenel, N.J., in 1968; Houston, Texas, in 1973; and Middletown, Ohio, in 1985. The company headquarters were originally in Santa Fe Springs but were relocated to Cincinnati in 2005.

The company today has 285 employees and sells worldwide.

“It is fitting to remember John Morrisroe on Pilot’s 65th anniversary,” said Mike Scott, president. “We owe much of the company’s success to the example he set.”

