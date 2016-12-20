Morgan-100

Morgan Laidlaw serves as Associate Editor for Adhesives & Sealants Industry and Ceramic Industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Oakland University.

Researchers Develop New Technique for Polymer Films

Morgan-BLOG.jpg
December 20, 2016
Morgan Laidlaw
No Comments
Reprints

Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology have developed a new technique for organic semiconductor films that is simpler than current solutions. The new technique may reduce costs of polymer solar cells, making them a more viable option for wearable devices. The process induces p-type electrical doping for the films by immersion in a room-temperature solution, and would replace the current complex solution which includes vacuum processing. The work was recently published in Nature Materials.

Read the full story here.

More news from around the web:

  1. Biodegradable Polymers Made by Chemical Vapor Deposition
  2. Polymer Developed to Smooth out Wrinkles
  3. Production of Cheap Microporous Drug Delivery Polymers via Metal-Organic Framework Templating

Are you interested in news stories on a particular topic? Send your suggestions to Morgan Laidlaw at laidlawm@bnpmedia.com.

Blog Topics

Editor's Blog

Survey Says!

Adhesives & Sealants Around the Web

Recent Comments

Thanks for sharing such nice information. I suggest...

I'd really like to find out why people...

High speed rail

Reply

Automotive Sealing Engineer / Vehicle Launch Lead

Morgan-100

Morgan Laidlaw serves as Associate Editor for Adhesives & Sealants Industry and Ceramic Industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Oakland University.

You must login or register in order to post a comment.