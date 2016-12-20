Researchers Develop New Technique for Polymer Films

Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology have developed a new technique for organic semiconductor films that is simpler than current solutions. The new technique may reduce costs of polymer solar cells, making them a more viable option for wearable devices. The process induces p-type electrical doping for the films by immersion in a room-temperature solution, and would replace the current complex solution which includes vacuum processing. The work was recently published in Nature Materials.

