Morgan Laidlaw serves as Associate Editor for Adhesives & Sealants Industry and Ceramic Industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Oakland University.

Graphene Streetlights Installed in Beijing

December 27, 2016
Morgan Laidlaw
Graphene streetlights have been installed in Beijing, China’s Tongzhou District. The lamps will reportedly reduce energy consumption by 20-30% compared to current lamps on the market. Melting the graphene into the adhesive used in the lamps uses graphene’s heat-conducting properties. Twenty eight streetlights, comprised of eight to nine different models were installed to improve the curb-appeal of the city.

