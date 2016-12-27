Graphene Streetlights Installed in Beijing

Graphene streetlights have been installed in Beijing, China’s Tongzhou District. The lamps will reportedly reduce energy consumption by 20-30% compared to current lamps on the market. Melting the graphene into the adhesive used in the lamps uses graphene’s heat-conducting properties. Twenty eight streetlights, comprised of eight to nine different models were installed to improve the curb-appeal of the city.

