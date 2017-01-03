Morgan-100

Special Adhesive Used to Preserve Coral Reefs

January 3, 2017
Morgan Laidlaw
Last month, divers in the Philippines used a special adhesive to relocate coral in the Hundred Islands National Park (HINP) in an effort to restore its coral reefs. Pieces of coral were taken from the reef and grown in nurseries in shallower water of the park before being brought back and transplanted with the use of a special epoxy clay. Divers restored 2,500 coral fragments off the Camantiles, Sison and the Mayor’s islands, and will return this month to plant 2,500 more fragments. In December, volunteers also planted mangrove seedlings to prevent sediment from flowing into the water where the coral were growing. The newly planted coral plantation reportedly will return to the park’s control in February.

Read the full story here.

More news from around the web:

  1. Polymers to Aid the Second Green Revolution in India
  2.  Macromolecules: Light to Design Precision Polymers
  3.  Researchers Develop New Polymer for Packaging

Are you interested in news stories on a particular topic? Send your suggestions to Morgan Laidlaw at laidlawm@bnpmedia.com.

