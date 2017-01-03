Special Adhesive Used to Preserve Coral Reefs

Last month, divers in the Philippines used a special adhesive to relocate coral in the Hundred Islands National Park (HINP) in an effort to restore its coral reefs. Pieces of coral were taken from the reef and grown in nurseries in shallower water of the park before being brought back and transplanted with the use of a special epoxy clay. Divers restored 2,500 coral fragments off the Camantiles, Sison and the Mayor’s islands, and will return this month to plant 2,500 more fragments. In December, volunteers also planted mangrove seedlings to prevent sediment from flowing into the water where the coral were growing. The newly planted coral plantation reportedly will return to the park’s control in February.

