Researchers Develop New Carbon Nanotube Composite for Aerospace

January 10, 2017
Morgan Laidlaw
Researchers from the University of Surrey’s Advanced Technology Institute (ATI), the University of Bristol’s Advanced Composite Centre for Innovation and Science (ACCIS), in partnership with aerospace company Bombardier have developed a new composite material made with carbon nanotubes without “polymer sizing.” The polymers in the material are more electrically and thermally conductive, and the researchers believe they may be able to insert electronics into the material, such as sensors and energy harvesting technology, as well as self-healing properties. Their research was recently published in Scientific Reports.

Are you interested in news stories on a particular topic? Send your suggestions to Morgan Laidlaw at laidlawm@bnpmedia.com.

