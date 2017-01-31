Morgan-100

Morgan Laidlaw serves as Associate Editor for Adhesives & Sealants Industry and Ceramic Industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Oakland University.

Researchers Develop Polymer Sealant for Road Concrete

Morgan-BLOG.jpg
January 31, 2017
Morgan Laidlaw
Louisiana Multi-Functional Materials Group has developed a smart polymer sealant for concrete slabs. The two-way shape polymer reacts to heat and cold opposite to concrete and common sealants used in road construction, shrinking when heated and expanding when cooled. This opposite reaction allows the sealant to compensate for how concrete expands in summer and shrinks in winter, which leads to common road damage such as cracks and potholes. Though more costly initially for installation, the startup believes that the overall cost will be lower due to less maintenance on the road overall. The startup is aiming to manufacture a material that lasts 10 years, can expand and contract by 30-70%, and works effectively in temperatures ranging from -22-158°F. The ultimate goal is to create a material that can work anywhere in the U.S.

Read the full story here.

Are you interested in news stories on a particular topic? Send your suggestions to Morgan Laidlaw at laidlawm@bnpmedia.com.

Automotive Sealing Engineer / Vehicle Launch Lead

