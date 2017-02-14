Morgan-100

Morgan Laidlaw serves as Associate Editor for Adhesives & Sealants Industry and Ceramic Industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Oakland University.

Researchers Develop Dissolving Hydrogel for Wound Treatment

February 14, 2017
Morgan Laidlaw
Researchers at the University of Boston have developed a new hydrogel medical sealant to better emergency wound care. Lead researcher Mark Grinstaff and his team have developed a flexible hydrogel that seals wounds to stop further blood loss and also dissolves easily with the addition of another solution. This way, when the patient reaches the hospital, staff don’t cause extra trauma when removing traditional bandages. The sealant is still in development phases, having only been successful on small animals with easily accessible wounds, but other scientists in the medical field reportedly believe the work shows great promise.

