Graco Lab Announcement Makes Top News

Last week, Graco’s lab announcement received the most reader interest.

Top 5 news ASI
March 6, 2017
Teresa McPherson
KEYWORDS adhesives in automotive / awards / expansions / market reports / silicones
Graco Advanced Fluid Dispense (AFD) recently announced it has opened its new Applications Laboratory and Learning Center, located in North Canton, Ohio. The 10,000-sq-ft lab focuses on metering, mix and dispense equipment, as well as automation capabilities. The facility intends to prove out customer-specific dispense processes and product training.

Laboratory-testing programs reportedly assist larger customers in proving out a process. During laboratory tests that may last from a day to a week, Graco builds and tests equipment customizations to address the customer’s specific material-handling requirements. Tests can vary depending on the amount of process development and equipment customization required.

Read more…

Top 5 News that Sticks for February 26-March 4
1. Graco Opens Applications Laboratory

2. Automotive Silicones Market to Grow 8.5%

3. Firestone Building Products to Acquire Gaco Western

4. DELO Receives New Product Award

5. Nordson Acquires German Soldering Company
 

