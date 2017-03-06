Graco Lab Announcement Makes Top News

Graco Advanced Fluid Dispense (AFD) recently announced it has opened its new Applications Laboratory and Learning Center, located in North Canton, Ohio. The 10,000-sq-ft lab focuses on metering, mix and dispense equipment, as well as automation capabilities. The facility intends to prove out customer-specific dispense processes and product training.

Laboratory-testing programs reportedly assist larger customers in proving out a process. During laboratory tests that may last from a day to a week, Graco builds and tests equipment customizations to address the customer’s specific material-handling requirements. Tests can vary depending on the amount of process development and equipment customization required.

