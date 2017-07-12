A More Super Superglue Could Help Build Jelly-Like Robots

While they’ve been used for many years to dress wounds or in soft contact lenses, reportedly hydrogels have more recently become a key component of quite a few innovative products, ranging from electronic “Band-Aids” that can deliver medicine, to stretchable electronics to tiny, jelly-like robots that can be implanted inside a person’s body.

“This bridging the gap between soft and hard materials really is a big challenge for everyone in the field,” said Martin Kaltenbrunner, one of the Austrian researchers. “We really were looking for a rapid prototyping, a do-it-at-home method of bonding hydrogels to diverse materials that is fast and universal. What was out there was a little too impractical to implement in our labs and use on a day-to-day basis.”

The scientists put their new adhesive to the test by creating a strip of “electronic skin,” a hydrogel band onto which they glued a battery, a processor, and temperature sensors. Reportedly, it could provide data to a smartphone through a wireless connection. The researchers also produced a prototype of artificial vertebrae with which hydrogel was used to repair deteriorating discs in the spine. With the glue, the vertebrae could be assembled much more quickly than normal, according to a report on the research, recently published in Science Advances.

But the future of the new type of superglue is still taking shape. Kaltenbrunner estimates that it could be another three to five years before it’s available in the marketplace. “Since our method is easy to reproduce,” said Kaltenbrunner, “we hope others will join us in finding even more applications.”

