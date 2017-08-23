Testing Thermal Coatings to Increase Engine Lifetime

Teaser: Currently, the researchers are working on a way to test the predictability of protective ceramic thermal barrier coatings used in jet engine turbine blades to better determine an estimated expected lifespan of the turbine blades.

Perhaps a more accurate analysis of ceramic thermal coatings in aerospace could lead to fuel savings and even reduced pollution? Rolls-Royce joins researchers at Heriot-Watt University in testing the development of a new technique that uses gigahertz frequency illumination to see through the opaque ceramic. Currently, the researchers are working on a way to test the predictability of protective ceramic thermal barrier coatings used in jet engine turbine blades to better determine an estimated expected lifespan of the turbine blades, which could ultimately lead to new thermal coatings that could increase engine lifetime spans. This method could also pave the way to a new design in ceramic coatings for other industries, such as nuclear power and automotive.

