Teresamcpherson95

Teresa McPherson is Editor of Adhesives & Sealants Industry. She has held several editorial positions during her more than 17 years with BNP Media. A Michigan native, McPherson is a graduate of Eastern Michigan University with bachelor’s degrees in English and journalism.

Readers Most Interested in News About Dow Automotive

Dow Automotive award news received the most reader interest last week.

Top 5 news ASI
August 28, 2017
Teresa McPherson
No Comments
KEYWORDS acquisitions / adhesives in automotive / adhesives in woodworking / awards / expansions / personnel / resins and base polymers
Reprints

Dow Automotive Systems recently received top supplier recognition from Honda R&D Americas Inc. and Honda Brazil. In North America, it received an Excellence in Innovation award for OEM suppliers. BETAMATE™ structural adhesives and BETAFOAM™ polyurethane foams reportedly helped Honda deliver the new 2018 Odyssey with improved cabin quietness and structural rigidity, as well as reduced vehicle weight.

“We are very pleased to be able to help customers like Honda offer customers an outstanding driving experience,” said Gary Hayes, Honda account manager. “This innovation is a great demonstration of the innovation that can be delivered when working collaboratively with our customers.”
Read more…

Top 5 News that Sticks for August 20-26
1. Dow Automotive Receives Honda Supplier Award

2. SASCO Chemical Acquires Michelman Wood Release Products (#5 last week)

3. Ingevity to Acquire Georgia-Pacific’s Pine Chemicals Business

4. Evonik Building Copolyesters Plant

5. Bausch, Blinn Appointed to Kraton Board of Directors
 

Blog Topics

Editor's Blog

Survey Says!

Adhesives & Sealants Around the Web

Recent Comments

Thanks for sharing such nice information. I suggest...

I'd really like to find out why people...

High speed rail

Reply

Automotive Sealing Engineer / Vehicle Launch Lead

Teresamcpherson95

Teresa McPherson is Editor of Adhesives & Sealants Industry. She has held several editorial positions during her more than 17 years with BNP Media. A Michigan native, McPherson is a graduate of Eastern Michigan University with bachelor’s degrees in English and journalism.

You must login or register in order to post a comment.