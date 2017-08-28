Readers Most Interested in News About Dow Automotive

Dow Automotive Systems recently received top supplier recognition from Honda R&D Americas Inc. and Honda Brazil. In North America, it received an Excellence in Innovation award for OEM suppliers. BETAMATE™ structural adhesives and BETAFOAM™ polyurethane foams reportedly helped Honda deliver the new 2018 Odyssey with improved cabin quietness and structural rigidity, as well as reduced vehicle weight.

“We are very pleased to be able to help customers like Honda offer customers an outstanding driving experience,” said Gary Hayes, Honda account manager. “This innovation is a great demonstration of the innovation that can be delivered when working collaboratively with our customers.”

Top 5 News that Sticks for August 20-26

1. Dow Automotive Receives Honda Supplier Award

2. SASCO Chemical Acquires Michelman Wood Release Products (#5 last week)

3. Ingevity to Acquire Georgia-Pacific’s Pine Chemicals Business

4. Evonik Building Copolyesters Plant

5. Bausch, Blinn Appointed to Kraton Board of Directors

