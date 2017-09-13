Discovering a New Alumina-Based Metamaterial

The possibility of a new alumina-based metamaterial that can be used in industries like building construction and aerospace is being tested by a team of researchers at Purdue University in collaboration with several other research teams. The alumina and graphene-based components used in the composite material create a honeycomb microstructure, which reportedly provides light-weight, high strength-to-weight ratio, flame resistance and super-elastic sturdiness, which would enable the material’s use in a multitude of coatings applications.

