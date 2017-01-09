NORDSON CORP.: Hoses

A new hose is available from this company. The PureFlow™ hoses reportedly are engineered to reduce the effects of adhesive degradation and extend the useful life of hoses in high-performance environments.

When adhesive sits inside a typical heated hose, it begins to degrade. The effects of this degradation include charring, discoloration, curing and odors. Adhesive degradation can also lead to nozzle-clogging char, resulting in downtime and pop-opens, and can affect the rheology of the adhesive, yielding poor adhesive processing and machine pollution. Polluted and deteriorated adhesive can ultimately interfere with creating strong bonds on a package.

Degradation of adhesive used in many different applications can impact the final product quality, as the adhesive color and odor can change in undesirable ways. Reactive PUR adhesives tend to cure within heated hoses and restrict flow, requiring frequent hose replacements. PureFlow hoses reportedly are designed to protect against these effects, prolonging the useful life of the hose.

By reducing degradation, PureFlow technology allows greater operation efficiency by extending preventative maintenance schedules for hoses and improving performance over the useful life. PureFlow hoses are compatible with standard hot melt adhesives, reactive hot melt adhesives, and most heated fluids, such as perfumes and lotions.

For more information, visit www.nordsonadhesive.com.