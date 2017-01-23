PELSEAL TECHNOLOGIES LLC: Fluoroelastomers

New fluoroelastomers are available from this company. Pelseal reportedly has developed more than 30 new product formulations in 2016 to meet the needs of customers in a variety of industries, including industrial coatings and sealants. The formulations were reportedly creased to refine the physical properties of its existing products for better volatile organic compound (VOC) ratios, and higher solids content, process viscosity, or adhesion properties.

The products are manufactured using either Viton™ or Dyneon™ fluoroelastomers. Each formulation reportedly features the properties of a fluoroelastomer: chemical resistance, flexibility, high abrasion resistance, and broad temperature range capability. Pelseal products can also bond to a range of substrates, including most metals, concrete, glass, ceramics, other elastomers and some plastics.

For more information, visit www.pelseal.com.