SARTOMER AMERICAS: Technical Booklet

A new technical booklet is available from this company. “Coatings Concepts” is a free booklet containing six articles by industry experts intended to help compounders enhance their coatings formulations to advance performance in a wide variety of applications. The booklet reportedly contains new information on: the economics of UV curing; radiation-curable components and their use in hard, scratch-resistant coating applications; influence of various matting agents on abrasion-resistant UV-cured coatings; new UV PUDs that can significantly enhance performance of waterborne UV-curable coatings; 100% solids, low-temperature-cure epoxy coatings; versatility of peroxide curing; and recent advances in UV-curable soft touch coatings.

