Winkler Named FLEXcon President

FLEXcon Co. Inc. recently announced Lavon Winkler as its new president. Neil McDonough will remain the CEO and chairman of FLEXcon Holdings.

Winkler was reportedly hired to fuel the company’s growth, further develop career and succession planning to secure the future workforce, and to prepare the McDonough family’s third generation for leadership. As the PSA labels, graphics and tapes industry matures, the company reportedly will look to Winkler for guidance to organically grow revenue in FLEXcon’s core business as well as emerging technologies.

“We are thrilled to have Lavon join the FLEXcon team,” said McDonough. “He brings the necessary skills and experience to bring FLEXcon to the next phase of its growth. For more than a decade we have applied Lean manufacturing processes to optimize our manufacturing operations. As we look to bring Lean tools into our offices, we will leverage Lavon’s expertise in Lean and the Toyota Production System to take our customer experience to the next level.”

For more information, visit www.flexcon.com.