Ellsworth Adhesives Announces Henkel Sales Pro of the Year

Ellsworth Adhesives recently announced that the Henkel 2016 Sales Pro of the Year award was given to its engineering sales representative Ken McIntosh. This award is reportedly given to Henkel distributor sellers who demonstrate top sales growth, focus on emerging markets, and exhibit exceptional performance in the sale of Henkel industrial products.

“We are honored to have Ken receive this distinguished award from Henkel,” said Jay Richardson, vice president of sales, engineering sales group, North America. “The award highlights Ken’s technical expertise, leadership, and professionalism; as well as Ellsworth Adhesives’ commitment to our customers and partners.”

“It’s wonderful to see Ken was nominated and become Sales Pro of the Year,” said Eileen Ahearn, national distribution account manager, Henkel Adhesive Technologies for North America. “It’s a great honor for Ken and it really shows his dedication to working with Henkel and helping to drive the Henkel Loctite® brand while making sure his customers achieve their goals as well."

