European Coatings Show Announces Program

The European Coatings Show 2017, scheduled to take place April 4-6 in Nuremberg, Germany, will reportedly host more than 1,100 exhibitors, the highest number ever. Industry giants, specialist SMEs and experts from Germany and abroad will present their innovations for the manufacture of coatings and sealing compounds at the event.

The show will occupy a total of seven exhibition halls, five of which will accommodate raw materials for paints, printing inks and adhesives, construction chemical precursors and associated services. The other two halls will focus on laboratory and production technology, testing and measuring systems, environmental protection and occupational safety.

Product presentations will take place at quarter-hour intervals. More than 150 product presentations will present information on the use of raw materials and on laboratory, production, testing and measuring technology.

For more information, visit www.european-coatings-show.com.