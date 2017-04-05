Epoxy Curing Agents Market Worth $5 Billion by 2022

The global epoxy curing agents market is expected to grow from $3.60 billion in 2017 to $5.02 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.84% between 2017 and 2022, according to the report, “Epoxy Curing Agents Market by Type (Amine-Based Curing Agents, Anhydride Curing Agents), Application (Coatings, Construction, Adhesives, Composites, Wind Energy, Electrical & Electronics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022,” published by MarketsandMarkets. The growth of this market can reportedly be attributed to high growth in the coatings, construction, wind energy, and composite manufacturing industries.

Based on application, the coatings segment is projected to lead the epoxy curing agents market during the forecast period.

Coating was the largest application segment of the epoxy curing agents market in 2016.

Based on type, amine-based curing agents was the largest segment of the epoxy curing agents market in 2016, in terms of value and volume. Amine-based curing agents are more durable and chemical resistant than other curing agents. These curing agents play a vital role in determining the properties of the final cured product. The properties of amine-based curing agents include chemical and thermal resistant, and weatherability. The major applications of amine-based curing agents include coatings, adhesives, composites, and electrical and electronics, among others.

Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the epoxy curing agents market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is primarily driven by the rapid industrialization in countries, such as India, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia, among others. China and India are the biggest consumers of epoxy curing agents in the region.



For more information, visit www.marketsandmarkets.com.