KRATON CORP.: Tackifier

This company now offers SYLVALITE ™ 9000 tackifier, a bio-based material for use in formulating premium packaging hot-melt adhesives. The tackifier reportedly adheres to the most stringent color and stability requirements, while delivering the adhesion performance synonymous with rosin ester chemistry.

The tackifier has an initial solution color of less than one on the Gardner scale. Also, hot-melt adhesives formulated with the tackifier show stability on aging comparable to today's premium adhesives based solely on petroleum derivatives.

"SYLVALITE 9000 gives formulators a biobased solution to meet premium performance needs while addressing their customers' sustainability concerns," said Ken Lauffer, pine chemical adhesives business unit director.

For more information, visit www.kraton.com.