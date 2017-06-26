Ashland Receives Patent

Ashland recently announced it has received U.S. patent 9,539,795 for its PureKote™ 23589 dispersion and PureKote™ 21412A crosslinking agent coating system. The technology tandem reportedly creates a coating for flexible packaging that is water and scuff resistant, and has a soft-touch feel and matte finish. The coating system can reportedly be used safely in food packaging applications regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, including paper and plastic bags, pouches, lidding films, foil bags, and sachets.

For more information, visit www.ashland.com.