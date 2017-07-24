BYK-Holds-Groundbreaking-for-New-Shanghai-Site

BYK Additives & Instruments recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new integrated site located in Shanghai Chemical Industry Park. The company is reportedly investing over €30 million (approximately $35.1 million) in the new site, which combines R&D, technical services, logistics, and administrative functions under one roof.

"As a major step forward for our company, the construction of the integrated site in Shanghai is of strategic significance for the future long-term development of BYK and the ALTANA Group at large. This investment will ensure our long-term leadership in terms of R&D, customer services, manufacturing, and logistics capabilities, providing optimum products and services to our customers," said Fu Dechun, PhD., managing director, BYK Greater China.

