BYK Holds Groundbreaking for New Shanghai Site
The company is investing over €30 million (approximately $35.1 million) in the new site.
BYK Additives & Instruments recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new integrated site located in Shanghai Chemical Industry Park. The company is reportedly investing over €30 million (approximately $35.1 million) in the new site, which combines R&D, technical services, logistics, and administrative functions under one roof.
"As a major step forward for our company, the construction of the integrated site in Shanghai is of strategic significance for the future long-term development of BYK and the ALTANA Group at large. This investment will ensure our long-term leadership in terms of R&D, customer services, manufacturing, and logistics capabilities, providing optimum products and services to our customers," said Fu Dechun, PhD., managing director, BYK Greater China.
For more information, visit www.byk.com.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Adhesives & Sealants Industry Magazine.