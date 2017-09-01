Raw Materials and More

Raw materials and chemicals are the building blocks of every adhesive and sealant formulation. Our annual “Raw Materials and Chemicals Overview” examines some common chemicals and raw materials used in adhesives, sealants and coatings. The article begins on p. 18.

With fall comes travel; in this issue, we’re previewing some of the valuable topics and information that will be discussed at the Adhesive and Sealant Council’s upcoming Executive Leadership Conference, which takes place October 16-18 in Tucson, Ariz. I spoke to three of the conference’s speakers to learn more about the role sustainability is taking in today’s automotive market, what companies seeking to be acquired or being pursued by another company should know, and more. Turn to p. 24 to read the story.

Speaking of automotive innovation and sustainability, an article on p. 32 looks at how elastic adhesives provide benefits such as sealing, multi-material bonding, processing and cost advantages.

Laminating adhesives are used in food, medical and industrial packaging applications. Author Sean DesRoches, head of U.S. EnergyCuring Lab at RAHN, writes about how recent development in the realm of food packaging has formed a profitable business base for those willing to implement this technology. Turn to p. 28 for more.

