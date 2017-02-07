Researchers Develop Self-Healing Polymer for Aerospace and Defense Sectors

Researchers from the Gebze Technical University (GTÜ) in northwestern Turkey have recently developed a polymer that can self-heal up to 95%. With support through the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK), researchers aimed to mitigate the risks of damage during material application in aerospace and defense sectors. According to the article, İlke Anaç, Ph.D., assistant professor and project manager, said that self-healing polymers may be able to prevent risk of damage to materials, which is inevitable during material testing and use and can be too expensive or even impossible to repair.

“I am thinking of the defense industry in particular,” she reportedly said. “Aircraft fuel tanks have one thin layer of polymer film. In case of damages, leaks are unavoidable. If self-healing polymer films are used, we can reduce fuel leaks.”

