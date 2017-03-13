Readers Most Interested in Henkel Personnel News

Henkel Adhesive Technologies recently announced that Steven Abramovich has been named head of sales, Americas, for its electronics business. Previously vice president of channel management, Abramovich has 30 years of sales and marketing experience.

“I am honored to lead Henkel’s talented group of sales professionals,” he said. “Electronics manufacturers appreciate Henkel’s knowledgeable and adaptive sales team; we look forward to further enabling our customers’ success by providing unique technology expertise that leverages our extensive portfolio of advanced materials.”

Prior to joining Henkel, Abramovich held numerous sales and marketing positions, including 18 years at Tyco Electronics.

