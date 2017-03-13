Teresamcpherson95

Teresa McPherson is Editor of Adhesives & Sealants Industry. She has held several editorial positions during her more than 17 years with BNP Media. A Michigan native, McPherson is a graduate of Eastern Michigan University with bachelor’s degrees in English and journalism.

Readers Most Interested in Henkel Personnel News

Henkel’s personnel announcement received the most reader interest last week.

March 13, 2017
Teresa McPherson
Henkel Adhesive Technologies recently announced that Steven Abramovich has been named head of sales, Americas, for its electronics business. Previously vice president of channel management, Abramovich has 30 years of sales and marketing experience.

“I am honored to lead Henkel’s talented group of sales professionals,” he said. “Electronics manufacturers appreciate Henkel’s knowledgeable and adaptive sales team; we look forward to further enabling our customers’ success by providing unique technology expertise that leverages our extensive portfolio of advanced materials.”
Prior to joining Henkel, Abramovich held numerous sales and marketing positions, including 18 years at Tyco Electronics.

Top 5 News that Sticks for March 5-11
1. Abramovich Appointed Head of Henkel Sales

2. Graco Opens Applications Laboratory

3. Sartomer Americas Announces Personnel Appointments

4. Accella to Purchase Covestro Spray Polyurethane Assets

5. Surgical Sealants Market to Grow 9%
 

Automotive Sealing Engineer / Vehicle Launch Lead

