Covestro Management News Receives the Most Reader Interest

Readers clicked on Covestro’s management news the most last week.

Top 5 news ASI
September 11, 2017
Teresa McPherson
KEYWORDS acquisitions / adhesives in construction / associations / awards / personnel / polyurethanes
Covestro has announced managerial changes in its polyurethanes and coatings, adhesives, specialties segments, effective September 1. Markus Steilemann, Ph.D., chief commercial officer (CCO) with board of management responsibility for innovation, marketing and sales, will relinquish his position as head of the polyurethanes segment. Plans reportedly call for him to succeed Patrick Thomas as CEO next year.

The new head of the polyurethanes segment will be Daniel Meyer, who has led the coatings, adhesives, specialties segment since 2011. He will be succeeded by Michael Friede, who currently manages the company’s global elastomers business from France.

Top 5 News that Sticks for September 3-9
1. Covestro Announces Adhesives Segment Management Changes

2. Explosions and Smoke Reported at Arkema Crosby Plant (#5 last week)

3. Sekisui Specialty Chemicals Houston Facilities Undamaged by Hurricane (#3 last week)

4. H.B. Fuller to Acquire Royal Adhesives & Sealants

5. Polyurethane Innovation Award Winners Announced

