Accelerating Cure of Silicone Adhesives

Our increasingly industrialized world is focused, if not obsessed, with speed-even when it comes to processes that by definition require a lot of it. As production demands have risen, it has become necessary for silicone curing to accelerate accordingly. But how fast can cure take place without compromising strength? And which fast-cure silicones are appropriate for a given application?

Polysiloxanes, the proper name for silicones, provide excellent elastomeric properties, a wide temperature range (phenyl substituted- 115-260°C), fuel resistance (Trifluoropropyl substituted), optical clarity (refractive index as high as 1.54), low shrinkage (2-%) and low shear stresses,2 and are found in an array of applications.

For our purposes, an accelerated, or "fast," cure is defined as a full cure in less than 10 minutes or a partial cure for handling in under five minutes, with a full cure at room temperature in eight hours, or one shift.

Adhesive Types

One-part adhesives, the most common type, are used in applications ranging from bathtub caulking to adhering pacemaker leads. These one-part adhesives are based on acetoxy- (alkyltriacetoxysilane) or alcohol- (alkoxy) crosslinked cure systems. Illustration 1 demonstrates the type of reaction that requires water to cure.

These materials are extremely effective when cured in thin sections and provide excellent adhesion to most substrates. On exposure to ambient humidity, these one-component systems-comprising a hydroxyl-terminated silicone polymer, alkyltriacetoxysilane or tetraalkoxysilane crosslinker and tin catalyst-vulcanize. Acetic acid or an alcohol is liberated during cure, therefore these adhesives require a controlled-humidity environment and exposure to air. Full cure can take as long as three to seven days; heat does not accelerate this.