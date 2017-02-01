Replicating History with Adhesives

Adhesives and sealants have tremendous opportunities not only in the day-to-day bonding and sealing of products we come into contact with, but in larger-scale projects as well. This month’s cover story, “Replicating History,” examines how the Spitfire Heritage Trust was able to successfully build an exact, full-sized all-fiberglass replica of the iconic WWII Battle of Britain Supermarine Spitfire Mk VB from scratch. All of the glass reinforced plastic (GRP) aircraft body parts manufactured for this replica plane were molded using laminating resins and structural adhesive materials supplied by Scott Bader, which donated the majority of the composite materials used to construct the Lesotho replica Spitfire. Read more beginning on p. 12.

Our coverage this month also includes a sneak peek of the Adhesive and Sealant Council (ASC) Annual Spring Convention and Expo, taking place April 3-5 in Atlanta. Turn to p. 24 for details.

Along the same lines, I recently spoke with Bill Allmond, president of the ASC. Our conversation covered his plans for the future of the association, industry predictions, and his daily duties as the head of an industry association. Read more starting on p. 20. In addition, you can listen to our full conversation online at www.adhesivesmag.com/pods.

Adhesives continue to find new applications in electronics. An article on p. 27 looks at a new reworkable edgebond adhesive that has been shown to enhance the board-level reliability of a large wafer-level chip-scale package.

