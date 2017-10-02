It’s The Assembly Show Time!

Assembly industry enthusiasts will connect at The Assembly Show, taking place October 24-26 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill. Returning for a fifth year, the event will offer three days of educational sessions, hundreds of exhibiting companies, thousands of industry professionals—including buyers and users of assembly equipment, products or services in manufacturing plants—a dynamic keynote speaker, and two networking receptions.

The expansive exhibit hall will host nearly 300 booths this year, where companies will have their latest products, services, solutions, and equipment on display. The hall will be open all three days of the event: from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thursday.