End User FeaturesInfo for AssemblyFinished Adhesives and SealantsPressure-Sensitive Adhesives (PSAs)

It’s The Assembly Show Time!

The Assembly Show will offer three days of educational sessions, exhibits, a dynamic keynote speaker and plenty of networking.

October 2, 2017
KEYWORDS adhesives in aerospace / adhesives in automotive / bonding / innovation / sealants in aerospace / sealants in automotive
Reprints
No Comments

Assembly industry enthusiasts will connect at The Assembly Show, taking place October 24-26 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Ill. Returning for a fifth year, the event will offer three days of educational sessions, hundreds of exhibiting companies, thousands of industry professionals—including buyers and users of assembly equipment, products or services in manufacturing plants—a dynamic keynote speaker, and two networking receptions.

The expansive exhibit hall will host nearly 300 booths this year, where companies will have their latest products, services, solutions, and equipment on display. The hall will be open all three days of the event: from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thursday.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories