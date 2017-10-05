VISCOTEC: Dispenser

The new RD-EC dispenser from this copmany will be presented for the first time at Bondexpo, which takes place October 9-12 in Stuttgart, Germany.



In order to prevent chemical reactions, such as curing or crystallizing within the dispense process, any presence of metal particles has been eliminated in the wetted and product contacting area of the dispenser. The materials used reportedly have been selected according to chemical resistance against the adhesives and liquids, as well as according to highest durability toward physical wear through abrasive fillers. The metal-free dispenser can be mounted to existing ViscoTec drive technology. Available in various sizes the metal-free dispenser is available for a range of flow rates.

For more information, visit www.viscotec.de.