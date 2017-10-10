RPM Reports Record 2018 Sales

RPM International Inc. recently reported record sales, net income and earnings per diluted share for its fiscal 2018 first quarter ended August 31, despite continued strong headwinds from rising raw material costs. Fiscal 2018 first-quarter net sales of $1.35 billion reportedly increased 7.5% over the $1.25 billion reported a year ago. First-quarter net income was $116.4 million, up 3.2% from $112.8 million in the year-ago period.

The company’s industrial segment net sales were $729.8 million, an increase of 8% from $675.8 million reported a year ago.

RPM’s consumer segment reported a 6.8% increase in sales, from $399.9 million to $427.1 million in the fiscal 2017 first quarter.

RPM’s specialty segment had sales growth of 6.9%, from $176.3 million to $188.5 million in the fiscal 2017 first quarter.

