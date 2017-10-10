Arsenal Sells Accella Performance Materials to Carlisle Companies

Arsenal Capital Partners recently announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell Accella Performance Materials to Carlisle Companies Inc. for $670 million. Accella has annualized revenue of approximately $430 million. It operates from 10 manufacturing facilities and seven R&D laboratories in the U.S., Germany, and China.

“Since our initial investment in 2012, Accella’s revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 7x and 8x, respectively, through a focused organic growth strategy and nine strategic acquisitions,” said Roy Seroussi, a principal at Arsenal. “The company has become a market leader in several rapidly growing end markets, such as spray foam insulation, as well as roofing solutions and polyurethane truck bed liners.”

“Arsenal’s investment in Accella stemmed from our extensive experience in the polyurethane sector and focus on formulated materials that provide enhanced performance,” said John Televantos, a partner at Arsenal. “We have been very pleased with our partnership with Andy Harris and the management team that helped us to transform and rapidly scale Accella. Accella is well-positioned to continue to grow under Carlisle’s ownership.”

“We look forward to joining the Carlisle family of companies,” said Andy Harris, Accella’s president and CEO. “Carlisle’s focus on culture, technology, markets and value creation are highly complementary with Accella and provide significant opportunities for our customers. I would like to thank Arsenal for its strong support of Accella’s growth and development over the past five years.”

The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2017.

For more information, visit www.arsenalcapital.com or www.accellacorp.com.