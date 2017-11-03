Seica-Relocates-North-American-Headquarters

Seica Inc. recently announced the relocation of its North American headquarters from Salem, N.H. to Haverhill, Mass. This new location is a single building with parking for 40 cars and is located on 3.5 acres of land in a tree-lined business park. With over 16,000 sq ft of space on two floors, this move was reportedly needed to support the company’s growth over the past five years.

This new location allows for an improved demonstration area representing approximately 2,000 sq ft. In addition to the space it now has a dedicated and controlled area for its growing test and data regeneration services group.

For more information, visit www.seica.com.