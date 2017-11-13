AGC Chemicals Celebrates 100 Years

AGC Chemicals is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Asahi Glass began the chemical business in 1917 to produce soda ash, a raw material in flat glass that had become difficult to import from England during World War I. Since then, the company has expanded its research, development and production to include chlor-alkali and urethane, gas and solvents, fluorochemical and life sciences products, and AGC Chemicals Americas was formed in 2004.

"This is an exciting time for AGC Chemicals in terms of developing new products and applications to meet our customers' needs, while continuing to be a steward of the environment," said Hiroo Mori, president of AGC Chemicals Americas. "Demand continues to grow for environmentally friendly chemicals that enhance the performance of products used in applications like architecture, automotive, aerospace, electronics, paper, textiles and other consumer materials."

