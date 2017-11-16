H.B. Fuller Facility Receives LEED® Gold Certification

H.B. Fuller recently announced it has received LEED® Gold certification at its newest manufacturing facility in Surabaya, Indonesia. The new facility is reportedly one of only three facilities in the country to receive the Gold certification. With the highest score received amongst the three, the H.B. Fuller facility was the only chemical industry site with LEED Gold- level certification in the country at the time of the certification in June.

“LEED Gold certification is internationally recognized as the greatest accolade for organizations seeking to minimize the environmental impact of their buildings,” said Jyotinder Mehta, quality and engineering manager for the company’s Asia Pacific operating segment. “A focus on sustainability underpinned our approach to the plant’s development at every stage, according to best practices and experience at other H.B. Fuller sites around the world. We are committed to lessening our environmental impact, and we are proud to be leading the way and setting an example to others.”

The LEED green building program is run by the U.S. Green Building Council®. It recognizes high performance in the areas of sustainable site development, water efficiency, energy and atmosphere, materials and resources, indoor environmental quality, innovation, and design.

Sustainability was considered right from the start at Surabaya with the selection of a location where construction would have minimal impact on natural habitats and species. “This was our first major investment in Indonesia, and one of our corporate values is winning the right way, so this approach was only natural to us,” said Jyotinder.

