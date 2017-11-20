Clariant Expands Agreement with Palmer Holland

Clariant Additives recently announced an expanded partnership with Palmer Holland for the business unit additives in Canada. Adding to its existing responsibilities, Palmer Holland will reportedly become the sole regional distributor in North America for Clariant’s performance additives, flame retardants, and waxes.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Palmer Holland has been an authorized distributor for Clariant Additives since 2012. It became the primary distributor for Clariant Additives covering the entire U.S. in 2016.

