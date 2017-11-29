Dunleary Renamed Terra Firma

Dunleary Inc. recently announced its new corporate identity, The Terra Firma Co. LLC. Terra Firma reportedly serves 28 states, has more than 50 employees and covers chemical markets including CASE (coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers), plastics, construction, and others.

“Our three companies made a collective decision to combine and form Terra Firma, our vision of sure footing during changing times,” said David Behan, CEO. “This was facilitated by our closely shared values, strong belief in customer centricity, and changes in world markets.”

Headquartered in Towson, Md., Terra Firma will reportedly maintain local sales, customer service and distribution in Baltimore, Boston and Dallas.

Newly hired Dirk Plas is executive vice president, principal expectations. Plas was previously president and CEO of BYK USA for the past 14 years.

