Michelman Expands Capacity in Asia Pacific

Michelman recently announced it is marking two decades of service to the Asia Pacific markets with a capacity expansion of its manufacturing facilities. The company has recently invested in a 20-ton reactor, which will reportedly double its production capabilities and complement its existing 400-kg, 6,000-kg, and 12,000-kg reactors. This occasion also reportedly marks laying the foundation for improving the company’s Advanced Technology Center. The laboratory expansion will include advance equipment for barrier testing and for improving the characterization of both the physical and chemical properties of coatings. The Singapore location serves as both an Advanced Manufacturing Site and Technology Center and a Regional Logistics hub and Shared Service Center for finance and HR activities.

“Singapore is proud to be a key manufacturing site for Michelman over the last two decades, and today’s expansion is a testament to their commitment to strengthen their footprint here to serve growth markets in Asia,” said Cindy Koh, director, energy and chemicals of the Singapore Economic Development Board. “We look forward to further success together.”



For more information, visit www.michelman.com.