Michelman Holds Day of Service

Michelman recently held Commitment2Communty Day, the company’s 6th annual global day of service where hundreds of employees around the globe in the U.S., Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, China, Japan, Singapore and India gave back to their local communities.



In the U.S., volunteer associates spent the day volunteering through a number of United Way affiliated organizations including the Free Store Food Bank, People Working Cooperatively and Easter Seals. At Norwood Elementary School, a spirited group of company volunteers built three picnic tables, and then painted the tables and a picnic shelter in red and blue, the school’s colors.



In Europe, volunteers painted walls at Institut Sainte-Marie d’Arlon, a primary and secondary school, and painted walls along with other general maintenance at a second elementary school, Ecole fondamentale libra “La Petit Cigale.” An employee group in Luxembourg also, put in 100 man-hours of administrative and maintenance work at Ein Haerz fir Kriibskrank Kanner, an association that supports families battling cancer.



In Asia, the company’s team visited Minato City Hall and made a monetary donation to help needy children in the area. Michelman China, collaborating with Jian Ai Charity, went to Hua Mu Nursing Home and facilitated a series of activities for the residents. The company donated an electric massage machine as well as developmental games to the nursing home. A group from Michelman India spent the day at the Salaam Baalak Trust, which provides street children with the opportunity to experience the joys of childhood through its various centers across Mumbai. And in India, volunteers went to Pulau Ubin to do a day’s worth of weeding and gardening.



“I’m so proud of our teams for making this sixth annual global day of service a success,” said Steve Shifman, president and CEO. “As I’ve said many times, giving is one of our most important core values here at Michelman. To see our volunteers spread out across three continents and willingly give their time to all these worthy causes makes me proud beyond words.”

