BASF-Business-Chemetall-Receives-Airbus-Award

The Chemetall brand, the surface treatment global business unit of BASF's Coatings division, has received the Best Performer Award from Airbus. The award reportedly acknowledges top-level industrial performance and significant contributions in partnering with Airbus. Chemetall supplies Airbus products that reportedly meet the strict requirements of the international aerospace industry.

"The Airbus Best Performer Award is another milestone in the longtime successful collaboration between Airbus and Chemetall,” says Hendrik Becker, Chemetall's global aerospace manager. ”This prestigious award is a clear sign of trust, combined with the Airbus conviction that Chemetall now part of the BASF Coatings division will grow together and become an even stronger partner in the future. We look forward to supporting the Airbus growth strategy now and in the future.”

”We are very proud of our long-lasting partnership with Airbus and delighted about the Airbus Best Performer Award. It acknowledges the continuous efforts of the Chemetall team,” said Martin Jung, Ph.D, senior vice president, surface treatment. ”Airbus can rely on our ongoing commitment to maintain our excellent quality and performance standard. I see great potential in expanding of our global supply chain and exploiting our innovation power to further intensify our partnership with Airbus.”

For more information, visit www.basf-coatings.com or http://chemetall.com.