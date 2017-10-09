Gutierrez Named PVA Training Manager

Precision Valve & Automation Inc. (PVA) recently announced Rodrigo Gutierrez has been named Pacific and Europe training manager. Gutierrez has relocated to PVA’s European headquarters, where he will be managing the customer service team in Europe, helping to build a better network for global technical support.

Gutierrez began working at PVA in 2004 as a field service engineer. “In his 13 years at PVA, Rod has become extremely proficient on the equipment we sell and the processes we build for the various industries we’re involved in,” said Frank Hart, global sales and marketing manager. “I believe Rod will assist in growing our European office and service department to make PVA more efficient globally.”

