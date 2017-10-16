Bostik Opens Indian Facility

Bostik recently announced the opening of a new facility in Gujarat. Together with its existing plant in Bangalore, the new plant intends to serve the fast growing demand in India for adhesives in industrial markets.

The new facility will produce advanced hot-melt pressure-sensitive adhesives (HMPSA) for industrial sectors such as flexible lamination, transportation and footwear production. The plant reportedly employs the latest manufacturing techniques to ensure safety, quality and efficiency together with reduced production cycle times.

”We are very pleased to expand our presence in India and enhance our ability to serve customers in a market with significant growth potential,” said Vincent Legros, CEO. “Geographic expansion and investment in lead technology platforms such as the hot melt pressure sensitive adhesives manufactured here are central elements of our growth strategy.”

