TA INSTRUMENTS: Mechanical Testing Device

The new ElectroForce® DMA 3200 combines fatigue and dynamic mechanical analysis (DMA) technologies into a single mechanical test platform.

At the heart of the new DMA 3200 is the patented, frictionless ElectroForce motor. With 500N of force, it reportedly extends the range of DMA experiments to much larger samples and higher loads. It has high acceleration and can perform billions of fatigue cycles.

For more information, visit www.tainstruments.com.