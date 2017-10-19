Adhesives & Sealants HeadlinesTopicsMaterials Handling/ProcessingMeter/Mix/Dispense

Ross Marks 10 Years in India

RPE is a wholly owned subsidiary of Charles Ross & Son Co.

Ross-Process-Equipment-(2017)
October 19, 2017
KEYWORDS general business
Reprints
No Comments

Ross recently announced the 10 year anniversary of Ross Process Equipment (RPE), the U.S.-headquartered mixer manufacturer’s operations in Pune, India. RPE produces blenders, mixers, dispersers, and other equipment.

RPE is a wholly owned subsidiary of Charles Ross & Son Co.

For more information, visit www.mixers.com.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Adhesives & Sealants Industry Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.