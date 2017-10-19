Ross Marks 10 Years in India
October 19, 2017
Ross recently announced the 10 year anniversary of Ross Process Equipment (RPE), the U.S.-headquartered mixer manufacturer’s operations in Pune, India. RPE produces blenders, mixers, dispersers, and other equipment.
RPE is a wholly owned subsidiary of Charles Ross & Son Co.
For more information, visit www.mixers.com.
