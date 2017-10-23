Omya Names Blackburn Chemicals Distributor

Omya recently announced a new distribution agreement with Blackburn Chemicals Ltd., which will have exclusive distribution rights in representing Blackburn in the CASE market segments in all 50 U.S. states.

“Blackburn Chemicals has over 40 years’ experience, excellence and dedication to the foam control market,” said David Roth, director of Omya Distribution Services North America. “The inclusion of their products to Omya will further enhance our value added portfolio to our customers.”

For more information, visit www.omya.com or www.bbchem.co.uk.