Adhesives & Sealants HeadlinesTopicsRaw Materials and Chemicals

Chemical Production Falls Due to Hurricane Disruptions

The steep decline in September reportedly reflected severe, but temporary, disruptions from Hurricane Harvey.

Generic_News
October 27, 2017
KEYWORDS feedstocks / market reports / resins and base polymers
Reprints
No Comments

According to the American Chemistry Council (ACC), the U.S. Chemical Production Regional Index (U.S. CPRI) fell by 1.4% in September, following a 0.2% decline in August, and a 1% gain in July. The steep decline in September reportedly reflected severe, but temporary, disruptions from Hurricane Harvey. During September, output declined in all regions except the West Coast which posted flat growth.

Chemical production was mixed over the same three-month period. There were gains in the production three-month moving average output trend of consumer products, pharmaceuticals, coatings, other specialty chemicals, and others. These gains were reportedly offset by declines in the output trend in organic chemicals, plastic resins, manufactured fibers, chlor-alkali, other organic chemicals, adhesives and synthetic rubber.

On a three-month-moving average basis, manufacturing activity edged lower by 0.1% in September, following a similar decline in August. Production expanded in several chemistry-intensive manufacturing industries, including food and beverages; aerospace; construction supplies; fabricated metal products; computers and electronics; semiconductors; plastic and rubber products; and structural panels.

Compared to September 2016, U.S. chemical production was ahead 1.2% on a year-over-year basis, a declining trend. Chemical production was ahead of year ago levels in all regions except the Gulf Coast on a year-over-year basis.

For more information, visit www.americanchemistry.com.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Adhesives & Sealants Industry Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.