AVERY PRODUCTS CORP.: New Website

This company has launched a new, mobile-friendly website. The site reportedly lets consumers easily browse and search through Avery products and templates from any device. Users can find inspirational ideas, personalize products and print them from their home or office.



The new, improved website lets users:

Search for products by shape, size and usage;

Easily customize free templates to create one-of-a-kind personalized projects;

Print themselves or have Avery WePrint print and deliver products to them; and

Find helpful answers to frequently asked questions, or connect to the U.S.-based consumer service.

“At Avery, we have always been consumer-experience obsessed and our new, state-of-the-art website platform, which includes solutions for those on the go, will make using Avery that much easier and fun and comes just in time for the busy holiday season,” said Allison Phillips, VP/GM, printable media group. “The new site is sleek and easy to navigate, and we’re very excited about the additional innovative solutions that we’ll be adding to the new platform over the coming months.”

For more information, visit www.avery.com.