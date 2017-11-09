Covestro Expands Polyurethanes Capacity

Covestro recently began operations at a new production facility for aqueous polyurethane dispersions (PUDs) at its Dormagen, Germany, site. Along with a current expansion of production in Barcelona, the company is reportedly boosting its capacities in Europe significantly. In order to meet global demand, Covestro is building a new facility in China, as well as planning to resume production in the U.S. while at the same time modernizing and expanding facilities there.



The new capacity is reportedly needed to meet rising demand from the coatings and adhesives industry: manufacturers remain determined to replace solvent-based products with more sustainable waterborne systems that have equally good properties.



“With these investments, we are preparing for the continued growing demand for polyurethane dispersions as well as expanding our globally leading position,” says Michael Friede, global head of the coatings, adhesives, specialties segment. “At the same time, thanks to our diversified production, we have the flexibility to meet many different requirements.”



For more information, visit www.covestro.com.