VITRO MINERALS: Fillers

This company produces a full line of crystalline silica-free fillers for use in paints, sealants, adhesives, plastics, rubber and concrete, which are reportedly produced from post-consumer and pre-consumer recycled glass. Coarser products are also available as blasting media, abrasive and anti-skid or slip applications. Its glass powders reportedly have uniform particle size, high brightness, low oil absorption, and have excellent abrasion and chemical resistance. They can be used to replace ground silica and traditional fillers containing crystalline silica and contribute to LEED.

